

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's retail sales increased in November, data released by the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Monday.



The retail sales volume increased 14.7 percent year-on-year in November, following a 7.9 percent rise in October.



Excluding auto fuel, retail sales rose 12.5 percent annually in November, following a 6.9 percent increase in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, retail sales volume declined 2.6 percent in November, after a 1.6 percent growth in the preceding month.



Data showed that retail turnover increased 19.0 percent annually in November and fell 2.6 percent from the previous month.







