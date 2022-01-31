Transparency Market Research: Cordless Power Tools Market in Asia Pacific to Exceed US$ 7.67 Bn by 2031, Says TMR Study

- Growth curve of the cordless power tools market to gain from growing demand for cordless power tools for rising Do It Yourself (DIY) practices among urban consumers of developing economies
- Functional advantages of easy-to-carry powered by rechargeable batteries such as Li-ion batteries fuels the growth of the cordless power tools market
ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts at TMR estimate the Asia Pacificcordless power tools market to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. Cordless power tools witness substantial demand due to their proven benefits of mobility, accessibility, and storage and thus, attract manufacturers for innovations in these products.
The automotive industry favors the adoption of cordless power tools due to their ability to provide the required and precise torque for mechanical works that involve threaded fasteners. The construction sector displays substantial demand for cordless power tools due to their extensive use in demolition and building works.
Manufacturers in the Asia Pacific cordless power tools market are focused on increasing their local production capacities to reduce dependence on other countries for raw materials amid COVID-19.
China is anticipated to dominate the cordless power tools market in the region with an estimated market share of 39% in 2031.
Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market - Key Findings of Report
- Manufacturers of cordless power tools in the region are leveraging government stimulus package during the continued impact of COVID-19 to sustain amid volatile demand and supply
- Manufacturers are increasing the production of cordless circular saw machines integrated with shared battery for devices such as impact wrench, screwdrivers, and reciprocating saw. For instance, the cordless circular saw model with the design code Yato YT- 82810 and 18V wattage is marketed for wood cutting applications.
- Upswing in demand for cordless circular saws used in plywood, plastics, and cutting formwork boards is being witnessed in Asia Pacific cordless power tools market. Sales of robust cordless circular saws are witnessing an upsurge due to their compact design and easy to be carried advantages.
- Instant discounts and equal monthly instalment (EMI) schemes boost sales of handheld cordless cleaners via eCommerce portals. Design features of cordless handheld cordless cleaners with unique spinning side brushes to cover edges and corners that are powered with durable brushless motors to offer up to 22 kilopascal suction lead to uptick in demand.
- Product innovations in cordless impact drill drivers integrated with lithium ion battery technology underway in the cordless power tools market
- Befitting use of cordless power tools in automotive assemblers for applications such as installing dashboards and instrument panels boosts the Asia Pacific cordless power tools market
- Prospects of role of manufacturers and distributors to educate and train end users, along with product sales underscores growth. This, coupled with streamlined after sales service to propel the Asia Pacific cordless power tools market.
Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market - Growth Drivers
- Operational advantage of cordless power tools powered with rechargeable batteries allows them to be easily carried wherever required
- Expanding construction sector and vast number of professional repair & maintenance services to serve the industrial sector fuels the growth of cordless power tools market
- Rising DIY trend among household consumers stimulates the demand for cordless power tools in Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market - Key Players
Some of the key players in the Asia Pacific cordless power tools market are;
- Atlas Copco
- Hilti Corporation
- Electrex Power Tools
- Snap-On Incorporated
- JF Tools India
- LSL Tools Private Limited
- Planet Power Tools
- Seher Tools & Trade Pvt Ltd
- Techtronic Industries
- CUMI
- Ingersoll-Rand Plc
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Husqvarna
- iBell Tools
- KOKI Holdings
- Makita Corporation
- Robert BoscH
- Stanley Black & Decker
The Asia Pacific cordless power tools market is segmented as follows;
Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market, by Product Type
- Drills
- Impact Drivers
- Impact Wrenches
- Screwdrivers
- Jigsaws
- Reciprocating Saws
- Circular Saws
- Multi-cutters
- Shears
- Angle Grinders
- Routing Tools
- Palm Routers
- Planers
- Dust Extractors
- Others
Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market, by Battery Type
- Nickel Cadmium (NiCd)
- Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH)
- Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)
Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market, by Motor Type
- Brushless Motors
- Brush Motors
Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market, by Motor Speed
- Upto 1000 rpm
- 1000-2000 rpm
- 2000-4000 rpm
- 4000-6500 rpm
- 6500-8000 rpm
- Above 8000 rpm
Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market, by Torque
- Upto 15 nm
- 15-35 nm
- 35-55 nm
- Above 55 nm
Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market, by Battery Voltage
- 3.6-10V
- 11-18V
- 19-25V
- 26-36V
Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market, by Battery Capacity
- 1-1.5 Ah
- 1.6 Ah - 2 Ah
- 2 Ah - 5 Ah
- Above 5 Ah
Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market, by Price Range
- Low
- Medium
- High
Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market, by Application
- Drilling & Fastening
- Sawing & Cutting
- Material Removal
- Demolition
- Routing
- Others
Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market, by End-use
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Automotive & Transportation
- Aerospace & Defense
- Construction
- Others
Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market, by Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
- Direct Sales
- Indirect Sales
Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market, by Region
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- ASEAN
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Thailand
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
