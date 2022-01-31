Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Turnaround jetzt? Aktuell: TAAT Global startet Monsterprogramm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.01.2022 | 13:34
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Western Selection Plc - Disposal of shares

Western Selection Plc - Disposal of shares

PR Newswire

London, January 31

31 January 2022

WESTERN SELECTION PLC

(the "Company")

Disposal of shares in Northbridge Industrial Services Plc

("Northbridge")

The Company announces that, on 28 January 2022, it sold 427,500 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of Northbridge at a price of 170.00 pence per share.

Following this transaction, the Company now holds 1,377,000 ordinary shares in Northbridge which represents 4.74% of Northbridge's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. Upon the publication of this announcement, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Western Selection PLC +44 (0) 20 7796 9060

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 (0) 20 7213 0880

(James Caithie / Liam Murray)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.