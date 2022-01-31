

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) said the Board of Directors of ARLP's general partner declared a 25 percent higher quarterly cash distribution to unitholders for the quarter to $0.25 per unit, payable on February 12, 2020 to all unitholders of record as of the close of trading on February 7, 2022.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de