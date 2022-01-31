

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Daimler Truck North America, NextEra Energy Resources, and BlackRock Renewable Power have signed a MOU to lay the foundation for a proposed joint venture to design, develop, install and operate a nationwide charging network for medium- and heavy-duty battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in the U.S. Initial funding is estimated to be comprised of approximately $650 million.



The companies said the initial focus will be on battery electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles followed by hydrogen fueling stations for fuel cell trucks. They plan to build a network of charging sites on critical freight routes along the east and west coasts and in Texas by 2026.







