Chubb Appoints Jon Houghton as Head of Distribution for the UK and Ireland

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Jon Houghton as Head of Distribution for the UK and Ireland.

In this role Jon will have overall responsibility for developing and delivering distribution strategy across Chubb's Property and Casualty, Accident and Health and Personal Lines businesses in the UK and Ireland.

Previously Distribution Manager - National brokers, UK and Ireland since 2016, Jon will now also cover independent broker partner engagement. He will continue to be based in London and report to Mark Roberts, Division President United Kingdom, Ireland and South Africa. The appointment is effective immediately.

Hannah Hosking, who has successfully led Independent Broker Distribution since 2017, continues in her current role and will now report to Jon.

Jon Houghton joined Chubb in 2010 as Regional Manager Corporate Risks, Southern Region, before becoming Development and Distribution Manager, UK and Ireland in 2012.

Mark Roberts said: "I am delighted to promote Jon to this important role for our business in the UK and Ireland. Over the last six years he has been instrumental in driving deeper engagement with our national broker partners and I now look forward to working with him to continue that success with all our relationships across the entire broker spectrum to support the growth of our business through 2022 and beyond."

