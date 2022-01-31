

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) announced the discontinuation of the Pfizer-led clinical development program for vupanorsen, an investigational antisense therapy. Also, Pfizer will return development rights to vupanorsen to Ionis.



Pfizer made the decision after a review of data from the phase 2b double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging, 8-arm parallel-group study of vupanorsen in statin-treated participants with dyslipidemia. The company said the the magnitude of non-high density lipoprotein cholesterol and triglycerides reduction observed did not support continuation of the clinical development program for cardiovascular risk reduction or severe hypertriglyceridemia.



Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals were down 8% in pre-market trade on Monday.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de