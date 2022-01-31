Project is central to Aker BP's data-led digital transformation based on Cognite Data Fusion

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is helping Aker BP, one of Europe's largest independent oil companies, become a data-driven enterprise by building a cloud-based foundation and data factory to improve its operations.

Aker BP launched the project to accelerate its goal of digitalizing the full lifecycle of its operations to cut costs, improve productivity, and lower its carbon footprint.

Many oil and gas companies have only been able to use a fraction of the data they generate and own, with information locked in functional areas with differing legacy applications, rendering it unusable across their organizations. A modern data foundation can help overcome common barriers to value, which may include data accessibility and trustworthiness.

Based on its technology, innovation and upstream oil and gas data management experience, Accenture was selected by Aker BP to develop a data factory solution in collaboration with Cognite and Aker BP. Cognite, an industrial software company, has applied its Cognite Data Fusion software at Aker BP to more rapidly implement the transformation by freeing and contextualizing data across IT and operational technology siloes.

"This project is key to our vision of being the leading offshore oil and gas exploration and production company," said Per Harald Kongelf, SVP Improvements of Aker BP. "We look forward to working closely with Accenture and Cognite, as we create a culture of innovation and experimentation to build the data foundation with a high degree of automation. All three companies share a similar approach of driving value though digital technologies, which will greatly benefit this project."

Managed like a factory, the data foundation will be focused on delivering business results at scale, with automation and innovation, predictable delivery schedules and quality controls. New ways of working will be enabled by this model, including agile and DataOps.

"By applying automation, innovation and technology, the project team can deliver more reliable data to help improve the company's operations," said Sven Erik Skjæveland, managing director and Nordic Energy lead for Accenture. "Aker BP will be better positioned to take advantage of cloud-native services and more efficient workflows that promote greater efficiency and collaboration."

Other goals include exploring the Open Group OSDU Forum's data standards and formats for wells and seismic data.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Accenture helps oil and gas companies develop innovation-led capabilities to drive end-to-end transformation and make energy more available, affordable and sustainable. To learn more, visit Accenture's Oil and Gas industry portal.

About Aker BP

Aker BP is an independent E&P company with exploration, development and production activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Aker BP is the operator of Alvheim, Ivar Aasen, Skarv, Valhall, Hod, Ula and Tambar. The company is also a partner in the Johan Sverdrup field. Aker BP is headquartered at Fornebu, Norway, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker 'AKRBP'. More about Aker BP at www.akerbp.com

About Cognite

Cognite is a global industrial SaaS company that was established with one clear vision: To rapidly empower industrial companies with contextualized, trustworthy, and accessible data to help drive the full-scale digital transformation of asset-heavy industries around the world. Our core Industrial DataOps platform, Cognite Data Fusion, enables industrial data and domain users to collaborate quickly and safely to develop, operationalize, and scale industrial AI solutions and applications to deliver both profitability and sustainability.

Visit us at www.cognite.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

