A global leader in the manufacture of Unmanned Maritime Systems, Teledyne Marine Vehicles announces that Terradepth, a disruptor in the maritime data collection and management space, has greatly expanded its survey operations capabilities by acquiring three Teledyne Marine Gavia autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) to support the rollout of its Ocean Data as a Service and Absolute Ocean data platform.

"We are excited that Terradepth chose our AUV as the best solution to meet their goals," stated Brian Maguire, Marine Chief Operating Officer and Vehicles Business Unit General Manager. "Terradepth's application is a perfect fit with our purpose of enabling humanity to understand the marine environment like never before to explore, preserve, and protect the world."

The Gavia AUVs are highly configurable and carry a depth rating of up to 1000 meters, making them ideal components to meet the growing demand for Terradepth's survey services in shallow and medium depths. To help achieve these services, the three Gavia AUVs are each equipped with an Edgetech 2205 600/1600 kHz Module that retrieves both Side Scan Sonar and Bathymetric Sonar data, RDI DVL-aided IXBlue PHINS C3 Inertial Navigation Systems for accurate navigation, and field-replaceable battery modules from Teledyne Energy Systems for longer endurance. Future updates include Teledyne T20 Multi-beam Sonar and Sub-bottom profilers. The Gavia AUVs were also delivered with a Science Bay Module in anticipation of installing scientific sensors based on operational need. Terradepth's expanding services have also received a boost with the introduction of Absolute Ocean, which combined, comprise Terradepth's survey-as-a-service offering.

Absolute Ocean (AO), a cloud-backed, browser-based, geospatial data platform, enables storage, search, visualization and analysis of ocean data, whether collected by Terradepth or a third party. This unique capability allows users to leverage geospatial ocean data on a petabyte scale to view, search and query from any web browser.

"These moves bring Terradepth closer to its goal of creating a comprehensive and highly accurate virtual ocean model. Our vision is to allow humans to make better, faster decisions with respect to the underwater sector at large," said Joe Wolfel, co-CEO at Terradepth. "This will help predict atmospheric weather patterns, build underwater energy and telecom infrastructures, and protect and ensure our coastal communities' future."

Subscribers benefit from AO's functionality, which includes:

Geospatial Search Explore datasets from around the globe and filter by geographic region.

Temporal Search Search for and specify results by time frame.

Object of Interest Search This machine-learning-powered automatic target recognition allows users to search by text field for objects of interest within their search results. These can include pipelines, hazards, or other man-made debris.

Persistent Data Storage AO provides scalable, cost-effective data storage, ensuring accessibility and immutability to previously collected data, preventing resurvey of previously surveyed areas if up-to-date information is not desired or required.

"We're excited to be able to offer a complete suite of ocean data management solutions," said Judson Kauffman, co-CEO of Terradepth. "The Gavia AUVs, combined with Absolute Ocean, will reveal new insights that are as easily searchable as looking for something on Google."

AO currently offers high-resolution side-scan sonar, multibeam bathymetry and overhead satellite imagery, with a future roadmap that includes satellite-derived bathymetric data, sub-bottom profiling data, and water column data such as current, temperature and other environmental factors.

About Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy, cost and ease of deployment matters. Its modular design allows for rapid sensor reconfiguration and battery replacement. Teledyne Gavia's manufacturing facility comprises a 1,500 square meter building in Kópavogur, Iceland, with research, engineering, production, and sea trial facilities on Iceland's North Atlantic coast. For more information, visit Teledyne Gavia's website at www.teledynemarine.com/gavia.

About Terradepth

Terradepth is enabling a holistic reasoning of the Earth for the first time in human history. By making high-resolution undersea information accessible to a diverse stakeholder base, Terradepth is driving human connection with the ocean through greater understanding. From environmental decisions to new medical treatments, Terradepth's combination of Autonomous Underwater Vehicles and its Virtual Ocean are changing our relationship to the ocean for good. To learn more, visit Terradepth.com.

About Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine is a world class Marine Systems business that is part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. Through acquisitions and collaboration over the past fifteen years, Teledyne Marine has become the market leader in Imaging, Instruments, Interconnect, Seismic, and Vehicle technologies by providing innovative total solutions to our customers. Teledyne Marine is committed to providing premium products backed by unparalleled service and support. For more information, visit Teledyne Marine's website at www.teledynemarine.com.

