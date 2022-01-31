The country saw around 421 MW of new PV capacity come online in December alone. Its cumulative solar power reached 56.3 GW.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has reported that 421 MW of new PV was installed in the country in December. For comparison, the newly installed PV capacity for December 2020 was 525 MW, and in November 2021 it was 410 MW. In 2021, new PV additions reached 5.26 GW, which means that the country saw its installed PV power increase by around 0.34 GW more than in 2020, when annual PV additions hit 4.88 GW. In 2019, 2018, and 2017, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...