Montag, 31.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Turnaround jetzt? Aktuell: TAAT Global startet Monsterprogramm!
WKN: A2ANQK ISIN: US12316W2026  
ACCESSWIRE
31.01.2022 | 14:08
Buscar Company: New Podcast with Company President

Buscar Company to Upload Podcast with Company President

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2022 / Buscar Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:CGLD) announced today that the company will upload an audio Podcast with Thomas Heathman, President of Buscar Company.

This new Podcast covers Mr. Heathman's providing an update of the mining operations at Treasure Canyon and other updates related to the Company. The Podcast can be accessed at https://www.buscarcompany.com/podcast.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.

Please refer to our Forum at https://www.buscarcompany.com/forum for additional information.

Contact:
+1 833.539.4777
office@cgld.email

SOURCE: Buscar Company, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685951/New-Podcast-with-Company-President

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
