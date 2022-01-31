Buscar Company: New Podcast with Company President

Buscar Company to Upload Podcast with Company President

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2022 / Buscar Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:CGLD) announced today that the company will upload an audio Podcast with Thomas Heathman, President of Buscar Company.

This new Podcast covers Mr. Heathman's providing an update of the mining operations at Treasure Canyon and other updates related to the Company. The Podcast can be accessed at https://www.buscarcompany.com/podcast.

