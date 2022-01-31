

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro and the pound climbed against their major counterparts in the European session on Monday amid improved risk sentiment, as investors looked to monetary policy meetings from major central banks after an unexpectedly hawkish Fed statement rattled markets last week.



Official data showed on Friday that the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, the core personal consumption expenditure price index, came in broadly in line with expectations for the month of December. The data helped ease some of the concerns over inflation and the possibility of a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy by the central bank.



The Bank of England and the European Central Bank will deliver their policy announcements on Thursday. While the BoE is widely expected to deliver another increase in the key interest rate, the ECB is seen maintaining its monetary policy and is unlikely to give any signals on possible rate hikes.



Earnings reports from Alphabet, Amazon and Meta Platforms are also in focus.



In Italy, Sergio Mattarella was re-elected as the President, following an eighth round of voting in the country's parliament.



The pound jumped to nearly a 2-week high of 155.33 against the yen, nearly 3-week high of 1.2542 against the franc and a 4-day high of 1.3449 against the greenback, up from its prior lows of 154.35, 1.2453 and 1.3385, respectively. The currency is likely to find resistance around 157.00 against the yen, 1.28 against the franc and 1.37 against the greenback.



The pound edged up to 0.8306 against the euro, after a drop to 0.8324 in the previous session. On the upside, 0.82 is likely seen as its next resistance level.



The euro firmed to a 5-day high of 129.10 against the yen, 4-day high of 1.1182 against the greenback and nearly a 2-week high of 1.0429 against the franc, rising from its previous lows of 128.42, 1.1138 and 1.0369, respectively. Next likely resistance for the euro is seen around 131.5 against the yen, 1.14 against the greenback and 1.07 against the franc.



In contrast, the euro was down against the aussie, at a 4-day low of 1.5826. If the euro continues its fall, 1.54 is possibly seen as its next support level.



Reversing from its prior highs of 1.7035 against the kiwi and 1.4242 against the loonie, the euro dropped to 1.6962 and 1.4205, respectively. The next possible support for the euro is seen around 1.66 against the kiwi and 1.40 against the loonie.



Looking ahead, at 8:00 am ET, German preliminary CPI for January is scheduled for release.



Canada industrial product price index for December will be released in the New York session.







