

FORT LAUDERDALE (dpa-AFX) - Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $102.90 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $112.09 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Citrix Systems Inc reported adjusted earnings of $186 million or $1.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $850.85 million from $809.66 million last year.



Citrix Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $102.90 Mln. vs. $112.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.08 -Revenue (Q4): $850.85 Mln vs. $809.66 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CITRIX SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de