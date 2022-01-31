Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2022) - CAVU Mining Corp. (CSE: CAVU) (OTCQB: CAVVF) (FSE: 8NQ) ("CAVU" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update including its 2022 exploration plans and new management appointment.

Highlights:

Fully financed for 2022 exploration on the Hopper project

Application made for a 10-year advanced exploration permit on the Hopper project

Exploration geologist, Lucia Theny, appointed to the Board of Directors

Engagement of investor relations and marketing teams

"CAVU has started 2022 in a strong position," states Dr. Jaap Verbaas, CEO of CAVU. "Applying for a new exploration permit for our flagship project was an important milestone during our winter season. With the completion of our latest financing, we are also fully funded and able to retain contractors well in advance of drilling season, which is necessary in a busy year for exploration."

"We also welcome Ms. Lucia Theny to the board of directors to start the year. Ms. Theny's expertise in copper-gold porphyries makes her a valuable addition to CAVU's leadership team," said Verbaas. "At the same time, the appointment of investor relations, market advisory and digital marketing firms ensures that our work and milestones are actively brought to a network of retail and institutional investors which we expect will bring increased liquidity to the Company."

Permitting Update

The Company recently completed and submitted its exploration permit renewal for the Hopper Project in Yukon. The permit will allow CAVU to drill the Hopper with up to three drills and continue to use access roads and trails to access the drill pads. The current drill permit expires June 18. The Company expects the new permit to be issued in advance of that date so that exploration may proceed uninterrupted. CAVU's first drill program on the Hopper identified extensions of high-grade skarn horizons and porphyry-style mineralization. Drill planning for both areas, as well as for undrilled targets on the Hopper Project is in progress and the Company expects a productive 2022. As a result of the recently closed private placement, the 2022 program is fully financed (see news release on January 24, 2022).

Board Appointment

The Company has appointed Lucia Theny to its Board of Directors. Ms. Theny is a structural and economic geologist with experience in base and precious metal exploration. Ms. Theny holds a B.Sc. (Honours) in Earth and Environmental Sciences, and an M.Sc. in Earth Sciences, focused on structural and economic geology from Simon Fraser University. Ms. Theny has worked as a field geologist and executive for several junior exploration companies and has conducted successful exploration programs on grassroots and brownfields projects worldwide, with experience in porphyry exploration in western Canada. Her experience in copper-gold porphyries makes her a valuable addition to CAVU's board with the company's focus on the Hopper copper-gold porphyry and skarn project.

Investor Relations and Marketing Engagements

CAVU has engaged Invictus IR to provide investor relations services for an initial 12-month term which commenced December 1, 2021. Invictus will be paid $5,000 plus applicable taxes and will be reimbursed for reasonable out-of-pocket expenses. Invictus is a full-service investor relations firm headquartered in Vancouver that assists small cap public companies with marketing awareness campaigns focused on the investment community. Invictus will assist CAVU with enhancing awareness by managing corporate communications and marketing activities to achieve an effective flow of information between the Company and shareholders, finance professionals, analysts and the media.

The Company has engaged Red Cloud Financial Services for Market Advisory services. Specifically, Red Cloud will provide services such as organizing and administering roadshows, drafting traditional marketing materials, managing the Company's social media and providing traditional media support and assistance in the creating of video content and other services as required by the Company. In certain circumstances, additional services may be provided to the Company by Red Cloud and additional contingent consideration for such services may be applicable. The Market Advisory Services will commence April 1, 2022 for a period of nine months for a total cash payment of $112,500.

The Company has also retained Promethean Marketing, of Annapolis, Maryland in the United States to provide ongoing marketing services including content distribution and advertising. Promethean will work with affiliated groups to facilitate investor awareness about the Company and its exploration assets. Promethean has been paid USD$250,000, of which $50,000 to develop required content and $200,000 for advertising for the first month or until such funds last. After exhaustion of the initial funds the budget may be adjusted monthly based on market conditions and Company requirements.

