The global hydrogen gas turbines market is projected to reach USD 3 billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, as per Tersus Strategy Report

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrogen Gas Turbines Market by Design Type (Heavy Duty, Aeroderivative), Fuel Composition - %H2 (up to 20%, 20% to 60%, 60 to 100%), Turbine Type (New, Retrofit), Application (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Other Industrial), Rated Capacity (Less than 40 MW, 40-120 MW, 120-300 MW, Above 300 MW) and Geography (North America,Europe, APAC, South America, MEA) - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Tresus Strategy's offering.

Energy is the cornerstone of industry. As energy choices steadily increase, thermal power still remains a key energy source. Efforts have continuously been made toward reducing emissions by enhancing efficiency through technological innovation. But it doesn't change the fact that substantial CO2 is still emitted in the generation of gas-fired thermal power.

There are multiple approaches for low-carbon or carbon-free fuels, including the use of hydrogen for power generation. Modern gas turbines are capable of operating on a wide range of H2 concentrations, with multiple commercial power plants having considerable experience. Thus, gas turbines operating on hydrogen could provide the needed grid firming while at the same time generating significantly less carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

Companies like Mitsubishi Power, GE Power, Siemens Energy, and Ansaldo Energia to develop 100% hydrogen-fueled gas turbines have recently shifted into high gear, owing in part to new carbon reduction policies worldwide that have accelerated renewables capacity. The companies-which all manufacture large gas turbines but are jostling to sell them in a diminished market-are also actively competing for a concrete footing in future markets, including those that could thrive in a hydrogen economy.

The heavy duty segment is projected to lead the global hydrogen gas turbines market during the forecast period

The heavy duty (frame) segment is expected to be the largest hydrogen gas turbines market by 2030. Heavy-Duty hydrogen gas turbines have two combustor configurations capable of operating on fuels with higher H2 content. The Single Nozzle (SN) or standard combustor and the Multi-Nozzle Quiet Combustor (MNQC). Today, hydrogen levels up to ~90-100% (by volume) for applications with the MNQC combustor or single nozzle combustor are possible.

Aeroderivative gas turbines can be configured with a single annular combustor (SAC), which can operate on a variety of fuels, including process fuels and fuel blends with hydrogen. Depending on the specific Aeroderivative gas turbine model, SAC combustors can handle hydrogen concentrations from 30% (by volume) up to 85% (by volume).

The up to 20% segment is projected to lead the global hydrogen gas turbines market during the forecast period

An advantage to gas turbines is that they can be re-configured for operation on new fuels, including fuels with increased levels of hydrogen fuels. Changing to a fuel with increased levels of hydrogen may require making changes to the gas turbine, gas turbine accessories, and/or the balance of plant. The magnitude of the required changes is a function of the amount of hydrogen in the fuel.

Within pipeline gas applications, H2 will displace some portion of the natural gas in the pipeline. It is expected that the H2 content of the gas will not exceed 20% for the near future. Within the industrial process market, H2 content is greater than 20% and as high as 100%.

Several OEMs offer gas turbines which can handle H2 contents in the fuel up to 30 - 60% volume. However, no fuel flexible gas turbine that can handle pure hydrogen is nowadays commercially available, and additional R&D activities are needed to pave the way for such a technology. The development of combustion systems that can handle the full range of 0-100% hydrogen contents blended with natural gas is even more challenging, but required for potential fluctuations in future hydrogen fuel supply.

Based on region, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the hydrogen gas turbines market by 2030

At the 2021 Climate Change Summit, the leaders of major emitters announced ambitious targets for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. In addition, a target of virtually zero emissions by 2050 to 2060 was announced.

Each country has made progress in various areas such as the use of hydrogen in industrial fields, the introduction of hydrogen power generation, and the investigation of CO2-free hydrogen chain for the import of hydrogen.

Along with Japan, members of EUTurbines-an association of the entire gas and steam turbine sector in the European Union (EU)-in January committed to provide gas turbines that can handle 20% hydrogen by 2020, and 100% hydrogen by 2030.

