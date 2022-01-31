Mr. Hopkinson holds the designation of US Certified Public Accountant (CPA)

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2022) - Potent Ventures (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce the appointment of finance and business leader, Mr. Michael Hopkinson as a Corporate Director.

"We are thrilled to have Mr. Hopkinson join the Potent board of directors. Michael's knowledge and experience will be of great value to the Company as we advance toward product launch," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, Potent President and CEO.

Michael Hopkinson Highlights

Mr. Michael Hopkinson is a US Certified Public Accountant (CPA) licensed in the state of New Hampshire.

He has extensive corporate and cross border tax compliance and planning expertise, specializing in corporate compliance and planning, with over 20 years of experience.

He has developed his skills under such notable public accounting firms as PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, and Ernst &Young LLP.

He has served several public companies as clients and has previous CFO and director experience with TSX-V and CSE listed companies.

"The Company's plans to enter into the low-sugar gummy sector represent a truly compelling model in a high growth sector. I am excited to contribute to support the launch and growth plans to establish the Company as a market leader," said Mr. Hopkinson.

