Montag, 31.01.2022

PR Newswire
31.01.2022 | 15:16
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Buybacks of series B shares in AB Electrolux during week 04, 2022

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period January 24 - January 28, 2022 AB Electrolux (LEI code 549300Y3HHZB1ZGFPJ93) has repurchased in total 1,570,000 own series B shares (ISIN: SE0016589188) as part of the buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to optimize the company's capital structure.

The share buybacks form part of the buyback program of a maximum of 9,369,172 series B shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,800 million, which AB Electrolux announced on October 27, 2021. The buyback program, which runs between October 28, 2021 - March 25, 2022, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The objective of the share buybacks is to optimize the company's capital structure and the intention is to reduce Electrolux share capital through subsequent share cancellations.

Series B shares in AB Electrolux have been repurchased (in SEK) as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price per day (SEK)

Total daily transaction value (SEK)

24/01/2022

290,000

190.9264

55,368,656.00

25/01/2022

300,000

193.1125

57,933,750.00

26/01/2022

300,000

196.2452

58,873,560.00

27/01/2022

320,000

191.6524

61,328,768.00

28/01/2022

360,000

178.5908

64,292,688.00

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Exane BNP Paribas on behalf of AB Electrolux. Following the above acquisitions, AB Electrolux holding of own shares as of January 28, 2022 amounts to 29,564,470 series B shares. The total number of shares in AB Electrolux amounts to 308,920,308.

A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this announcement.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72

Rupini Bergström, Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/buybacks-of-series-b-shares-in-ab-electrolux-during-week-04--2022,c3495388

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3495388/1527424.pdf

Bilaga_Appendix - full breakdown of AB Electrolux buyback transactions week 04 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1853/3495388/9fc685085ab68f15.pdf

Pressrelease 20220131 Electrolux repurchased shares week 04


