Aggressive expansion of digital asset ETPs with recent ETN launch on German and Swiss exchanges, allowing investment in bundle of world's largest cryptocurrencies

Research, indexing solutions and other investment approaches from VanEck provide single point of contact for solving investors' most pressing education and access challenges

Leading global asset manager VanEck begins 2022 with significant momentum behind its industry-leading efforts in the fast-evolving digital assets space.

Just last week, the firm's European arm marked the launch of a new Exchange Traded Note (ETN) on the Deutsche Borse Xetra and SIX Swiss Exchange that allows investors to invest in a selected basket of the largest cryptocurrencies with the greatest liquidity. The ETN currently tracks six of the largest crypto assets, including bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

As the firm continues its work to eventually make a U.S.-listed spot bitcoin ETF a reality, product innovation in Europe has continued at a torrid pace, with the firm now offering ETNs to European investors that provide exposure to the spot prices of:

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Polkadot

Solana

TRON

Avalanche, and

Polygon.

"We were first to market in Europe with many of these exposures because we're believers in the transformative nature of the underlying technologies, and because providing exposure to transformative investments is at the core of our firm's DNA," said Gijs Koning, co-head of VanEck Europe. "In early 2017, we determined that digital assets could provide a store of value alternative to currencies and gold, as well as a host of technology solutions that could bring down costs in the payments and investing industries.

"As the digital assets ecosystem has continued to innovate and grow, we have as well, with a focus on providing professional pricing and indexing via our MV Index Solutions subsidiary, interfacing with global regulators on digital asset ETPs and related topics, publishing high-quality research across a variety of platforms, and building a global product lineup to help investors gain key exposures through transparent, regulated investment structures."

In the U.S., VanEck currently offers a range of digital asset private funds for high net worth individuals and institutions, as well as several exchange traded funds. One exchange traded fund provides exposure to companies that are driving innovation and adoption in the digital assets economy, while another provides a unique actively managed approach to investing in bitcoin futures.

Perhaps even more robust than the firm's product lineup is the high-quality research VanEck produces on a regular basis, spearheaded by Head of Digital Assets Research Matthew Sigel. He and his colleagues regularly provide in-depth research and commentary designed to help sophisticated investors better understand new developments, shifts in sentiment, and critical updates around DeFi, smart contracts, crypto categorization, and much more.

"Education must keep pace with innovation, and for us, the two go hand in hand," added Mr. Sigel. "We're excited about all we have built on the digital assets front at VanEck but are even more excited about all that is still to come."

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm's drive to identify asset classes and trends including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of December 31, 2021, VanEck managed approximately $81.7 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm's capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck's passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients' interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm's mission.

Important Disclosures

Important Information Regarding Cryptocurrencies.

The securities/ financial instruments discussed in this material may not be appropriate for all investors. The appropriateness of a particular investment or strategy will depend on an investor's individual circumstances and objectives.

This material has been prepared for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any security/financial instrument, or to participate in any trading strategy.

Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are valid as of the date of this communication and subject to change without notice. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. References to specific securities and their issuers or sectors are for illustrative purposes only.

Cryptocurrency is a digital representation of value that functions as a medium of exchange, a unit of account, or a store of value, but it does not have legal tender status. Cryptocurrencies are sometimes exchanged for U.S. dollars or other currencies around the world, but they are not generally backed or supported by any government or central bank. Their value is completely derived by market forces of supply and demand, and they are more volatile than traditional currencies. The value of cryptocurrency may be derived from the continued willingness of market participants to exchange fiat currency for cryptocurrency, which may result in the potential for permanent and total loss of value of a particular cryptocurrency should the market for that cryptocurrency disappear. Cryptocurrencies are not covered by either FDIC or SIPC insurance. Legislative and regulatory changes or actions at the state, federal, or international level may adversely affect the use, transfer, exchange, and value of cryptocurrency.

Investing in cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, comes with a number of risks, including volatile market price swings or flash crashes, market manipulation, and cybersecurity risks. In addition, cryptocurrency markets and exchanges are not regulated with the same controls or customer protections available in equity, option, futures, or foreign exchange investing. There is no assurance that a person who accepts a cryptocurrency as payment today will continue to do so in the future.

Investors should conduct extensive research into the legitimacy of each individual cryptocurrency, including its platform, before investing. The features, functions, characteristics, operation, use and other properties of the specific cryptocurrency may be complex, technical, or difficult to understand or evaluate. The cryptocurrency may be vulnerable to attacks on the security, integrity or operation, including attacks using computing power sufficient to overwhelm the normal operation of the cryptocurrency's blockchain or other underlying technology. Some cryptocurrency transactions will be deemed to be made when recorded on a public ledger, which is not necessarily the date or time that a transaction may have been initiated.

Investors must have the financial ability, sophistication and willingness to bear the risks of an investment and a potential total loss of their entire investment in cryptocurrency.

An investment in cryptocurrency is not suitable or desirable for all investors.

Cryptocurrency has limited operating history or performance.

Fees and expenses associated with a cryptocurrency investment may be substantial.

There may be risks posed by the lack of regulation for cryptocurrencies and any future regulatory developments could affect the viability and expansion of the use of cryptocurrencies. Investors should conduct extensive research before investing in cryptocurrencies.

Information provided by VanEck is not intended to be, nor should it be construed as financial, tax or legal advice. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell an interest in cryptocurrencies.

