Why Spond is the Perfect Antidote to Teamstuff Closure

Demise of popular sports app is an opportunity to try something new

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The closure of popular sports team management app, Teamstuff, at the end of 2021, has left a void at the heart of many grassroots clubs and organisations who had come to rely on the popular platform. The good news is that there are alternatives out there, and they may be even better at saving time and taking the stress out of managing your team.

One of the key takeaways from using a sports team app like Teamstuff to manage every aspect of your grassroots sport team, including memberships, fixtures, training and attendance, is that you probably won't miss it until you've tried it. Once you have discovered the benefits that a team management app can bring, you're not going to want to be without one. In fact, many grassroots sports volunteers and coaches have probably been left stunned by the demise of their favourite app. As Trine Falnes, CEO of Spond, explains, however, it could be the perfect opportunity to try something new.

"The world of sports team apps is evolving rapidly and the technology has moved from simple organisational tools to fully featured platforms that can oversee every aspect of your team's organisation," said Trine. "Therefore, what may have seemed like a cutting edge team app a few years ago, is probably outdated now, and that's why instead of mourning the demise of Teamstuff, I'd say it's the ideal time to discover something new, and better.

"The best bit is that, instead of having to pay a monthly subscription, as you did with Teamstuff, you will find that the best sports team management tools in today's marketplace, including Spond, are completely free to download and use."

An important choice

While users of Teamstuff are highly unlikely to go back to the old way of doing things, the choice of a replacement app to manage their teams might seem complex. After all, there are plenty to choose from, but there are certain things you need to consider, such as the features and useability of the app. Spond is one of the simplest team apps to set up and start using, taking only a few minutes to onboard a grassroots sports team and add members. It also includes built-in data compliance, including GDPR, and safeguarding tools, so that coaches can spend less time on admin and more on doing what they love.

Trine added: "From organising training sessions to taking payments and messaging members, there's not much you can't do with the Spond team management app. It's even possible to share information, files, photos, videos and polls for a truly interactive experience, and we're currently adding fundraising tools as well, helping to raise vital funds for clubs that are struggling to stay ahead.

"For larger grassroots clubs, with multiple teams, we also offer Spond Club, a desktop platform that is fully integrated with the Spond app. This allows club committees and head coaches to oversee several squads in one place, setting up club-wide events and choosing to message all members, or just those that meet certain criteria, such as senior players."

Regardless of the size of the club or the sport being played, the benefits of Spond are clear. Spond is free to download, free to use and completely ad-free, with one million weekly users taking advantage of its unique features for effective sports club management, engagement and communication.