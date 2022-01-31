Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2022) - David H. Brett, President and CEO, Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PBM) ("Pacific Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has increased its land position at the Wheaton Creek Gold Project. An additional 730 hectares adjoining the southern limit of the existing mineral tenures held by the Company was acquired via staking, increasing the land position to 3,750 hectares. The additional acreage encompasses the extension of the sedimentary-ultramafic geological contact previously identified by the Company as prospective for gold. In addition, the area where the renowned Turnagain gold nugget, the fourth largest gold nugget discovered in British Columbia, was found within the new mineral tenure area.

Pacific Bay's VP of Exploration, Sebastien Ah Fat, comments, "The expansion of our Wheaton Creek Gold Project is key in determining the source of the prolific placer gold produced in the area. Acquiring additional mineral tenures along the extension of the ultramafic contact zone together with the knowledge that placer gold likely originated upstream along Wheaton Creek allows us to further explore our thesis that a significant discovery could be made in the area."





Figure 01: Turnagain Area Mineral Tenures Map



To view an enhanced version of Figure 01, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3362/111913_ecd69a3c147368eb_002full.jpg

Sebastien Ah Fat, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, approved the technical information in this release.

