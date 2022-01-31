Penticton, BritishÂ Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2022) - Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd. (the "Company" or "Green Mountain"), is pleased to announce a major landmark upon receiving its cannabis cultivation and medical sales license from Health Canada.

"Obtaining a standard cultivation license represents a significant milestone for the business" said Green Mountain President & CEO, Wade Attwood. "This is the game-changer that opens the door to production and cash-flow. We've been preparing for this moment for some time now and we have already pre-sold our entire greenhouse space, half under contract for 12 months and the other half for 24 months. This is extraordinary by any measure and testament to the strength of the Green Mountain team. We expect to be in production within a couple of weeks and you will be able to follow our progress via our social media outlets. We continue to raise funds so that we can expedite the construction of phase 2 of our expansion plan and maximize our gross revenues."

As a License Holder, the Company will be able to capitalize on the initiatives it has been developing since inception, including:

Wholly owned online medical cannabis consulting platform Greener Life Medical (GLM). GLM is based out of Toronto with national coverage. GLM currently oversees over 400 medical patients.

A symbiotic relationship with the investment arm of Canada's largest Indigenous community representing a rare win-win for consumers and shareholders.

Local retail opportunities in the Okanagan for high-end organic craft cannabis products.

Development of cannabis derived pharmaceutical products via research and clinical trials with Sunnybrook Hospital (fully affiliated with the University of Toronto).

Wholesale flower and oil opportunities allowing the business to get traction from the first crop onwards.

"Thanks to our shareholders for their ongoing support. We look forward to growing the best organic cannabis possible and fulfilling the presold contracts we have in hand with leading national brands." - Wade Attwood, Green Mountain President & CEO.

This update contains forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd. and our plans and projections. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, as more fully described in our filings on SEDAR.com. In light of such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

