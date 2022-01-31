- (PLX AI) - Novozymes is expected to issue broad, cautious guidance for the new year when it reports fourth-quarter results tomorrow, analysts said.
- • Novozymes is likely to have finished the year strongly, and may report Q4 organic guidance of 6%, above consensus expectations of 5.4%, SEB analysts said (hold, DKK 510)
- • Expect a broad guidance range for 2022 from Novozymes, given the uncertainties in its end markets, with a soft Detergent sector and strength within Food, Beverage & Human Health, and Bioenergy, SEB said
- • Novozymes should report nice growth at the end of 2021, with fewer Covid restrictions and good activity in Bioenergy, Sydbank said (sell, no price target)
- • The company is likely to give a cautious and relatively broad guidance for 2022, Sydbank said, forecasting organic growth of 4.9% and EBIT margin of 26.6%
- • We are assuming an uplift in EBIT margin from 25.8% in 2022 to 28% in 2026, but we maintain our sell rating and prefer Chr. Hansen, Nordea said (price target DKK 359)
NOVOZYMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de