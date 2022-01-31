The recharging station will operate 24 hours a day and in a flexible format, which will allow fleets of electric buses, last-mile distribution vehicles, trucks, taxis and private electric cars to be supplied through fast charging points.From pv magazine Latam Enel X, the advanced energy services arm of Italian energy company Enel, has switched on a 100% electric multipurpose recharging station for electric vehicles in Santiago, Chile. Located next to the Enea Business Park in the district of Pudahuel, near Santiago International Airport, the station has 23 charging points to supply electricity ...

