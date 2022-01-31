Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt ist es aber genug! Heftiger Turnaround mit +37%!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N94N ISIN: CA8849037095 Ticker-Symbol: TOCB 
Frankfurt
31.01.22
08:02 Uhr
93,50 Euro
+0,50
+0,54 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
94,0094,5017:19
94,0094,5016:16
PR Newswire
31.01.2022 | 17:04
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thomson Reuters Corp - Notice of Results

Thomson Reuters Corp - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

London, January 28

Thomson Reuters Announces New Time for Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Webcast

Webcast to begin at 9:00 a.m. EST

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 -- Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today that the new time for its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings webcast will be 9:00 A.M. EST on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. It was previously scheduled for 8:30 A.M. EST.

You can access the webcast by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website. Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS
MEDIA
Andrew Green
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 332 219 1511
andrew.green@tr.com		INVESTORS
Frank J. Golden
Head of Investor Relations
+1 332 219 1111
frank.golden@tr.com
THOMSON REUTERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.