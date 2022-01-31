Capital for Colleagues plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PR Newswire
London, January 31
Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Investment
31 January 2022
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that Notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting for 6 pm on Thursday, 24 February 2022 at the Bonham Hotel, 35 Drumsheugh Gardens, Edinburgh EH3 7RN has been posted to shareholders in the Company today. The document will also be available on the Company's website at www.capitalforcolleagues.com.
The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
**ENDS**
For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
Richard Bailey, Chairman
Alistair Currie, Chief Executive
01985 201 980
|PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Mark Anwyl
|020 7469 0930
Capital for Colleagues plc
Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).