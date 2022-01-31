The project is the fourth floating solar array that Belectric develops and builds in Israel.From pv magazine Germany German engineering, procurement and construction services company Belectric, which German utility RWE recently agreed to sell to Czech power utility CEZ Group, is set to begin construction on a 16.8 MW floating solar plant on a water reservoir near Kibbutz Ma'ayan Tzvi in ??the north of Israel. The plant will be the fourth floating project built by Belectric in the country and the first for local energy company S'Energy. "Each of the more than 30,000 PV modules will be individually ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...