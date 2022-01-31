Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports December 31, 2021 Earnings

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2022 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTC Markets:CNAF) (Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Company earned $1,910,000 (or $0.67 per average share outstanding) in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $2,512,000 (or $0.88 per average share outstanding) in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company earned $4,888,000 (or $1.71 per average share outstanding) for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 and $5,713,000 (or $2.00 per average share outstanding) for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021. Fourth quarter 2021 results included a $1,700,000 loan loss reserve release.

The Company's strong capital position in conjunction with recent core earnings results currently remain supportive of the regular $0.26 quarterly common stock cash dividend payments to shareholders. Providing an attractive and reliable cash dividend income stream to all our shareholders through the safe and sound operation of the subsidiary bank is a long-standing top priority for the Company.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 489,071 shares, or 17.09% on December 31, 2021.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on December 31, 2021, the Company employed 79 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty-one (31) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, twenty-nine (29) employees are full-time and there are two (2) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In October 2018, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 16, 2019. The labor agreement will expire in February 2024. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

Contact Information:

Wendy S. Piper

Senior Vice President

Secretary/Treasurer

wpiper@cbthebank.com

724-537-9923

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31 December 31 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 3,168 $ 3,744 Interest bearing deposits with banks 30,164 24,596 Total cash and cash equivalents 33,332 28,340 Securities available for sale 194,936 133,317 Restricted investments in bank stock 145 148 Loans 216,639 241,080 Allowance for loan losses (2,093 ) (1,991 ) Net loans 214,546 239,089 Premises and equipment 2,580 2,805 Investment in Life Insurance 17,655 19,070 Other Real estate owned 3,399 - Life Insurance receivable 2,365 - Other assets 3,017 2,662 Total assets $ 471,975 $ 425,431 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 167,513 $ 148,399 Interest bearing 235,299 203,001 Total deposits 402,812 351,400 Other liabilities 3,978 4,604 Total liabilities 406,790 356,004 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2021 and 2020. 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 62,344 63,292 Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,185 11,479 Less treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2021 and 2020 (12,544 ) (12,544 ) Total shareholders' equity 65,185 69,427 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 471,975 $ 425,431

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Twelve Months Ended December 31 Ended December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans 2,197 2,584 $ 9,536 $ 10,663 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,015 985 3,956 4,036 Exempt from federal income taxes 299 254 944 1,303 Other 24 7 70 46 Total Interest income 3,535 3,830 14,506 16,048 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 56 63 228 403 Interest on short-term borrowings - 2 - 147 Total Interest expense 56 65 228 550 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,479 3,765 14,278 15,498 PROVISION(CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES 550 (1,700 ) 550 400 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION(CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES 2,929 5,465 13,728 15,098 OTHER OPERATING INCOME: Asset management and trust income 379 380 1,505 1,396 Service charges on deposit accounts 174 166 690 635 Net Security gains/losses 1,455 55 1,490 558 Income from investment in life insurance 549 117 917 1,192 Other income 122 27 235 160 Total other operating income 2,679 745 4,837 3,941 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 1,805 1,809 7,306 7,435 Net occupancy expense 207 206 790 800 Furniture and equipment 119 120 478 438 Pennsylvania shares tax 165 155 644 581 Legal and professional 262 113 569 446 FDIC Insurance expense 22 30 110 65 Other expenses 868 697 3,010 2,705 Total other operating expenses 3,448 3,130 12,907 12,470 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,160 3,080 5,658 6,569 Income tax (benefit) expense 250 568 770 856 Net income $ 1,910 $ 2,512 $ 4,888 $ 5,713 Average Shares Outstanding 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 Earnings Per Share 0.67 0.88 1.71 2.00

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/686407/Commercial-National-Reports-December-31-2021-Earnings