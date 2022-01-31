Regulatory News:
ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:ABNX) (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, today announces its financial agenda for 2022.
Events
Date*
Cash position and activity update for Q4 2021
February 24, 2022
2021 Annual Results
April 28, 2022
Cash position and activity update for Q1 2022
May 19, 2022
Cash position and activity update for Q2 2022
August 18, 2022
2022 Half Year Results
September 29, 2022
Cash position and activity update for Q3 2022
November 17, 2022
* indicative dates subject to change
About ABIONYX Pharma
ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company that aims to contribute to health through innovative therapies in indications where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. Thanks to its partners in research, medicine, biopharmaceuticals and shareholding, the company innovates on a daily basis to propose drugs for the treatment of renal and ophthalmological diseases, or new HDL vectors used for targeted drug delivery.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005656/en/
Contacts:
NewCap
Investor relations
Louis-Victor Delouvrier
abionyx@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53
NewCap
Media relations
Nicolas Merigeau
abionyx@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98