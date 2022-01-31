BWA Group PLC - Total Voting Rights

31 January 2022

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, BWA hereby announces that the Company has 397,147,891 ordinary shares of £0.005 each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 397,147,891 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

