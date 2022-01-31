DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme 31-Jan-2022 / 19:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

Moscow, January 31, 2022 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sistema Finance JSC ("Sistema Finance") acquired 7,717,200 of the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN: RU000A0DQZE3) under the Company's buyback programme (the "Programme"). The shares were purchased on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) by the broker on behalf of Sistema Finance and transferred to Sistema Finance.

Aggregated information:

Date(s) of purchase by the broker Date(s) of shares transfer to Sistema Number of shares VWAP of shares on MOEX Finance purchased purchased, RUB 20.01.2022 24.01.2022 1,018,400 22.05 21.01.2022 25.01.2022 1,026,000 21.83 24.01.2022 26.01.2022 1,122,900 19.97 25.01.2022 27.01.2022 1,152,200 19.48 26.01.2022 28.01.2022 1,140,000 19.69 27.01.2022 31.01.2022 2,257,700 20.34

Sistema was notified of the acquisition by Sistema Finance on January 31, 2022.

Since the beginning of the programme, announced by the Company on 17 September 2019, Sistema Finance has acquired 315,195,371 ordinary shares for an aggregate amount of RUB 7.0 billion.

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com.

