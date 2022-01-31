Regulatory News:

THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (ISIN: FR0010120402; Mnemo: ALTHE), aninnovative company developing a scalable robotic platform for non-invasive echotherapy, unveils today its new plan for growth. Major milestones have been reached, preparing the launch of SONOVEIN next generation.

Strategic achievements in 2021, allowing further developments in 2022

Theraclion's ambition to replace the surgical act with a robotic platform for non-invasive treatment by echotherapy is in motion. In 2021, Theraclion has developed its varicose veins market, thanks to its SONOVEIN device's effectiveness. SONOVEIN has thus recently expanded into new markets such as Italy and Serbia. The robotic platform is now in the hands of vascular surgery key opinion leaders in the main European markets. Moreover, in September, the FDA approved the first echotherapy for varicose veins trial in the United States. First treatments in China with SONOVEIN are opening up possibilities within the Asian market. This strong capacity development on a global market of $10 billioni paves the way for extension to leading global health centers.

Theraclion strongly invested in the technological development of SONOVEIN, to enable the first phase of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) pivot. The 2022 SONOVEIN will allow technical and per-operative data collection to create deep learning image processing models. These models will then be gradually deployed in the new versions of the device along with additional data collection features. This breakthrough will be possible thanks to the unique robotic and imaging capabilities of SONOVEIN. This innovation will thus unleash the full potential of Theraclion's technology. The aim is to eventually deliver a universal, non-invasive, AI-assisted treatment, sparing physicians the training time and bringing an optimal quality of care to patients.

Furthermore, Theraclion is giving a new boost to its thyroid and breast cancer markets with ECHOPULSE. In June, Theraclion indeed launched a cutting-edge research collaboration with the University of Virginia Cancer Center (USA) in breast cancer treatment with HIFU.

Finally, the recent appointment of Yann Duchesne as Executive Chairman of the Board marks a new chapter in governance. This event follows the arrival of highly experienced directors, setting the company up for success in its major strategic shift.

In 2021, Theraclion SA achieved a turnover of €1,481K, doubling its sales compared to 2020.

Year revenue/K€ 2021 2020 Variation Sales of systems 1,059 277 282% Sales of consumables 200 315 -37% Sales of services 222 152 46% Total sales Theraclion SA 1,481 744 99% Out of which Thyroid and Breast 937 592 58% Out of which varicose veins 530 152 249%

About Theraclion

At Theraclion we believe that surgery, as we know it, is outdated. It converts optimistic patients into anxious individuals, brilliant doctors into exhausted system executors and stretches healthcare systems to the limit. We have disrupted this convention by creating extracorporeal treatment platforms. We replace surgery with a robotic treatment from outside the body using High Intensity Focussed Ultrasound (HIFU). Our leading edge echotherapy platforms are currently CE marked in non-invasive treatment of varicose veins with SONOVEIN and of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules with Echopulse.

Located in Malakoff, near Paris, our employees live and breath innovation by extensive clinical research and harness artificial intelligence. The market of varicose veins treatment alone requires around 5 million procedures annually. It is a dynamic market in which we change paradigms by making non-invasive echotherapy the new standard.

For more information, please visit www.theraclion.com and our patient website https://echotherapie.com/echotherapy/

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

Eligible for the PEA-PME scheme

Mnemonic: ALTHE ISIN code: FR0010120402

LEI: 9695007X7HA7A1GCYD29

i Millenium research Varicose Vein Device Market Study 2015 2 Varicose veins Felipe Collares

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005605/en/

Contacts:

Theraclion

David Auregan

Chief Operating Officer

david.auregan@theraclion.com

Anja Kleber

VP Marketing, Market Access Sales Francophonia

anja.kleber@theraclion.com