Montag, 31.01.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt ist es aber genug! Heftiger Turnaround mit +37%!
31.01.2022 | 18:37
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 31-Jan-2022 / 17:04 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 31 January 2022 it purchased for cancellation 4,213 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.25 each at a price of GBP25.10 per share.

Following the above transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 7,331,115. There are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Enquiries: 

Maitland Administration Services Limited 
01245 398950

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0007392078 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     RIII 
LEI Code:   2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
Sequence No.: 139945 
EQS News ID:  1274831 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1274831&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2022 12:04 ET (17:04 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
