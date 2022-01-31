January 31th, 2022

RCI Banque discloses Capital Requirements following the 2021 SREP decision

As part of the 2021 exercise of the supervisory review and evaluation process ("SREP"), the European Central Bank has notified RCI Banque of its final decision regarding the capital requirement the Bank must respect in 2022.

As of March 1, 2022, the Pillar 2 requirement (P2R) will be 2.05% compared to 2% for the previous financial year. It includes an additional 0.05% linked to the provisioning of old non-performing receivables. The amount of provisions on these contracts indeed shows a slight shortfall compared to the quantitative expectations published by the regulator in "Addendum to the ECB Guidance to banks on non-performing loans: supervisory expectations for the prudential provisioning of non-performing exposures". RCI will follow the process suggested to integrate non-performing loan coverage expectations to eventually remove this additional P2R requirement.

Starting from March 1, 2022, RCI Banque will be required to meet the following capital requirements:

Minimum capital requirements Total Pillar 1 Pillar 21 Buffers2 CET13 10.10% 6.00% 1.59% 2.51% ow CET1 (Regulatory) 8.16% 4.50% 1.15% 2.51% ow RCI AT1 Shortfall4 1.88% 1.50% 0.38% 0.00% ow RCI T2 Shortfall5 0.04% 0.00% 0.04% 0.00% Total ratio 12.56% 8.00% 2.05% 2.51%



As a reminder, RCI Banque CET1 and Total Capital ratios stood at 17,01% and 19,79% respectively on 30 June 2021. In October 2021, RCI paid dividends from retained earnings for M€ 930,6, representing 2.65 % of June 2021 risk weighted assets.



