

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a strong note on Monday after trading firm right through the day's session, as investors shrugged off concerns about inflation and the pandemic, and indulged in some buying amid optimism about growth.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 122.26 points or 1.01% at 12,226.70. The index touched a low of 12,175.78 and a high of 12,291.90 in the session.



Partners Group gained 3.65% and Sika climbed 3.5%, while Alcon, Credit Suisse and Richemont gained 2.2 to 2.6%.



ABB gained 1.86%, Geberit advanced nearly 1.5% and Logitech moved up 1.25%. UBS Group, Novartis, Nestle and Lonza Group gained 0.7 to 1%.



Roche Holding ended higher by 0.41%. The drugmaker announced that the FDA has approved Vabysmo, the first bispecific antibody for the eye, to treat two leading causes of vision loss.



Swisscom and Swiss Re declined 0.68% and 0.55%, respectively. Zurich Insurance Group edged down marginally.



Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Zur Rose zoomed more than 7%. VAT Group climbed nearly 4.5% and BB Biotech closed nearly 4% up.



Kuehne & Nagel, SIG Combibloc, Schindler Holding, AMS, Georg Fischer, Sonova and Straumann Holding ended higher by 2 to 2.7%.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de