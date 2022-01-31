

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices moved up sharply on Monday amid possible disruptions in supply due to mounting political tensions in Europe and the Middle East.



West Texas Intermediate Crude futures for March ended higher by $1.33 or about 1.5% at $88.15 a barrel. WTI futures gained over 17% in the month, the best monthly returns since February 2021.



Brent crude futures were up $0.67 or 0.77% at $89.19 a barrel a little while ago.



Oil prices climbed higher today amid rising Russia-Ukraine tensions and signs that OPEC and allies won't meet their production targets.



At its upcoming meeting on Wednesday (February 2), the OPEC and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+ may decide to stick with a planned rise in their oil output target for March.



On the geopolitical front, after the United Kingdom warned it was 'highly likely' that Russia, the continent's biggest natural gas supplier, was looking to invade Ukraine in 'lightening war', the head of NATO has said Europe needs to diversify its energy supplies.



As the EU depends on Russia for nearly one third of its gas supplies, any interruption would exacerbate an existing energy crisis caused by a shortage.







