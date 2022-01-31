Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2022) - GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") announces that it has been requested by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") to issue this statement about promotional activity concerning its common shares.

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022, OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and the common shares traded on the OTCQB Marketplace, including the distribution of two promotional newsletter emails published by ResearchOTC discussing the Company, its projects and the global gold market. The publications also contained links to and summaries of recent news releases issued by the Company. OTC Markets provided examples of the promotional material for reference.

Upon review, the Company determined that ResearchOTC is a third-party marketing and advertising firm retained by the Company's media consultant, Hillside Consulting & Media Inc., to provide content distribution and advertising services. ResearchOTC was not engaged by the Company and after an inquiry by management, the Company believes none of the directors, officers and control persons, its officers, directors, any controlling shareholders (defined as shareholders owning 10% or more of the Company's securities), or any third-party service providers (other than ResearchOTC) have, directly or indirectly, been involved in any way (including payment of a third-party) with the creation, distribution, or payment of promotional materials related to the Company and its common shares. The Company had no editorial oversight of the promotional material or any opportunity to review in advance of the distribution; however, the Company has subsequently reviewed the specific details related to the Company that were included in such promotional publication, and has confirmed these details to be factual. The Company wishes to caution readers that the statements made in such promotional publications are speculative in nature. For more complete and specific information regarding the Company, its prospects and the risks associated with those prospects, readers should review the Company's public filings on SEDAR, its website and other reliable sources. The Company encourages investors to contact their investment advisors prior to making any investment.

Further, the Company understands this promotional activity may have coincided with increased trading activity in the common shares beginning on January 24, 2022. The Company does not believe the promotional activities were a factor in any increase in trading volume in the common shares. Rather, the Company believes the increase in trading volume was due to a news release issued by the Company in the prior week relating to an identified mineral trend at the Company's Smoke Mountain Property.

In the past 12 months, the Company has worked with SwitchLabs Inc., FutureZoom Creative Inc., InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN), Adnet Communications, 121 Group (HK) Limited, Americas OTC Market group Inc., Equisolve, Inc., MMP MunichMining Partners Gmbh, Liviakis Financial Communications Inc., Lakefront Enterprises Inc., Venture Liquidity Providers Inc., Sharechest Inc., MJP Justus Inc., 8988362897 Holdings Inc., and Hillside Consulting & Media Inc., to provide investor relations, public relations services, marketing, brand awareness, consulting, stock promotion, or other related services.

After an inquiry by management none of the Company's executive officers, directors or, to the knowledge of the Company, any controlling shareholders and third-party service providers, except as outlined below, sold or purchased shares of common stock of the Company within the past 90 days.

Within the past 90 days, (i) Mr. Schieber, an officer and director of the Company, purchased shares of the Company, (ii) FutureZoom Creative Inc., sold shares of the Company, (iii)MJP Justus Inc. purchased and sold shares of the Company, (iv) Venture Liquidity Partners purchased and sold shares of the Company, each purchase and sale above was in the context of the market.

All required securities filings in connection with the foregoing trades, as applicable, can found at www.sedi.ca.

The OTC Markets has further requested that the Company state whether it has issued any shares or convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate at the time of the issuance. As disclosed in its public filings on SEDAR, the Company has not issued shares or convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate at the time of the issuance in accordance with the policies of the CSE Exchange.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company active in the highly gold and silver endowed Maricunga Gold Belt of northern Chile. The Maricunga Belt measures 150 km north-south and 30 km east-west and is host numerous mines and advanced exploration projects including Salares Norte (Gold Fields), Esperanza (Kingsgate Consolidated), La Coipa (Kinross), Cerro Maricunga (Fenix Gold), Lobo Marte (Kinross), Volcan (Volcan), Refugio (Kinross/Bema), Caspiche (Goldcorp/Barrick), Cerro Casale (Goldcorp/Barrick). The Company has agreements in place to acquire seven high priority exploration targets as identified by geological studies. To date, GoldHaven has identified "High Priority" targets on four of the seven exploration properties and will commence a drilling program during the first quarter of 2021. The four priority targets include Coya, located approximately 16 km northeast of the Kinross La Coipa mine; the second is Rio Loa, a project located 25 km south of Gold Field's Salares Norte deposit (5.2 million ounces of gold1); the third and fourth projects are Alicia and Roma which are approximately 35 km south of the Salares Norte deposit. These exploration targets have been designated High Priority due to extensive, pervasive alteration, favourable geology, highly anomalous rock geochemical results, and their relative proximity to existing deposits. The Company has also made recent acquisitions in high profile metal belts in British Columbia and Newfoundland.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

David C. Smith, President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Bonn Smith,

Head of Business Development

www.goldhavenresources.com

bsmith@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 638-3073

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

News Release References

1Jamasmie, C., 2019. Gold Field's Salares Norte project in Chile granted environmental permit. December 18, 2019, 9:29am. Exploration Intelligence Latin America Gold Silver.

https://www.mining.com/gold-fields-salares-norte-project-in-chile-granted-environmental-permit/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112229