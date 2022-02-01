- (PLX AI) - Maersk Drilling secures contract extensions for Maersk Viking in Malaysia.
- • The extensions have a total estimated duration of 120 days and are expected to commence in July 2022, in direct continuation of the rig's prior work scope with SSB/SSPC
- • The total contract value of the extensions is approximately USD 32m, including fees for the use of managed pressure drilling
- • Three one-well options remain on the contract with Shell Malaysia
