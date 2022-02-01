- (PLX AI) - SIG Combibloc FY adjusted EBITDA margin 27.7%.
- • Core revenue was EUR 2,047 million, representing a like-for-like increase of 6.6%1 at constant currency, exceeding the guided range of 4 - 6%
- • Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 571 million
- • Dividend CHF 0.45 per share
- • SIG to acquire Scholle IPN to broaden leadership in sustainable packaging systems and solutions
- • Enterprise value of EUR 1.36 billion to be funded through a mix of shares, cash, and debt refinancing
- • Growth outlook consistent with SIG's mid-term guidance of 4 - 6% p.a.; maintaining best-in-class margins and strong cash generation
