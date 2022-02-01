Regulatory News:

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between January 24 and 28, 2022.

Aggregated presentation (per day and market)

Issuer name ISIN Code Transaction

date Daily total volume

(in number of

shares) Daily weighted

average price (€) of

shares acquired1 Market

(MIC Code) KORIAN FR0010386334 24.01.2022 3 480 25,61 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 24.01.2022 11 896 25,43 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 24.01.2022 3 570 25,63 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 24.01.2022 23 849 26,17 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 25.01.2022 4 305 23,70 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 25.01.2022 11 380 23,59 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 25.01.2022 1 693 23,87 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 25.01.2022 35 002 23,61 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 26.01.2022 6 242 22,83 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 26.01.2022 21 199 22,67 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 26.01.2022 8 980 22,61 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 26.01.2022 49 479 22,59 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 27.01.2022 3 565 19,94 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 27.01.2022 11 738 19,88 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 27.01.2022 2 759 20,13 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 27.01.2022 41 938 19,71 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 28.01.2022 1 552 20,08 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 28.01.2022 1 313 20,24 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 28.01.2022 1 683 21,07 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 28.01.2022 47 544 19,76 XPAR

Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors Regulated Information.

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

