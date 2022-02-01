Regulatory News:
In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between January 24 and 28, 2022.
Aggregated presentation (per day and market)
Issuer name
ISIN Code
Transaction
Daily total volume
Daily weighted
Market
KORIAN
FR0010386334
24.01.2022
3 480
25,61
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
24.01.2022
11 896
25,43
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
24.01.2022
3 570
25,63
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
24.01.2022
23 849
26,17
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
25.01.2022
4 305
23,70
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
25.01.2022
11 380
23,59
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
25.01.2022
1 693
23,87
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
25.01.2022
35 002
23,61
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
26.01.2022
6 242
22,83
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
26.01.2022
21 199
22,67
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
26.01.2022
8 980
22,61
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
26.01.2022
49 479
22,59
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
27.01.2022
3 565
19,94
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
27.01.2022
11 738
19,88
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
27.01.2022
2 759
20,13
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
27.01.2022
41 938
19,71
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
28.01.2022
1 552
20,08
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
28.01.2022
1 313
20,24
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
28.01.2022
1 683
21,07
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
28.01.2022
47 544
19,76
XPAR
Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors Regulated Information.
About Korian
Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP
1Two-digit rounding after the decimal
