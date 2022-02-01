- (PLX AI) - Lundin Energy Q4 adjusted net income USD 253.3 million vs. estimate USD 231 million.
|07:46
|Lundin Energy Q4 operating profit rises more than forecast
|07:39
|Lundin Energy Q4 Net Income USD 121.7 Million vs. Estimate USD 231 Million
|07:34
|Lundin Energy AB: 2022 budget and production guidance
|07:34
|Lundin Energy AB: Year End Report 2021
|21.01.
|Lundin Energy AB: Lundin Energy announces total resource additions of 200 percent of 2021 production
|LUNDIN ENERGY AB
|35,580
|+0,14 %