

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - EssilorLuxottica (ESLOF.PK), an Italian-French, maker of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses, on Tuesday announced a share repurchase of up to 1.5 million shares, during the period from February 1 to March 31, for a price not exceeding 200 euros per share.



The company cited confidence in its long-term prospects.



The Paris-headquartered firm intends to utilize the bought-back shares to transfer to directors, employees and affiliated companies 'especially in the context of profit-sharing plans, bonus and performance share awards, stock option plans, and employee share ownership plan. '







