Dienstag, 01.02.2022
WKN: 858388 ISIN: US0605051046 
Tradegate
01.02.22
08:39 Uhr
40,900 Euro
-0,165
-0,40 %
PR Newswire
01.02.2022 | 08:04
Bank of America Corp - Doc re: Form 8-K

Bank of America Corp - Doc re: Form 8-K

PR Newswire

London, January 31

Company Bank of America Corporation

TIDM BAC

Headline Notification of Filing of Document

NOTIFICATION OF FILING OF DOCUMENT

A copy of the document described below has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and shortly will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism:

  • Bank of America Corporation's Current Report on Form 8-K, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on 31 January 2022.
© 2022 PR Newswire
