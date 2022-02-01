- (PLX AI) - Boozt Q4 adjusted EBIT margin 7.6%.
|Boozt Q4 Revenue Growth 38.1%
|24.01.
|Boozt Buys Remaining 33.3% Stake in Rosemunde; Enterprise Value DKK 275 Million
|(PLX AI) - Boozt acquires remaining 33.3% shares in Rosemunde at enterprise value DKK 275 million.• All cash payment financed via current balance sheet• Rosemunde will continue to operate as an independent...
|30.11.21
|Boozt Sees Growth in Upper End of 2021 Outlook After Strong Oct/Nov
|(PLX AI) - Boozt continues strong momentum now expecting growth in the upper end of 2021 outlook.• October and November delivered ahead of expectations and net revenue growth for 2021 is now expected...
|09.11.21
|Boozt Q3 Adjusted EBIT SEK 24.3 Million vs. Estimate SEK 26 Million
|(PLX AI) - Boozt Q3 revenue SEK 1,232.1 million vs. estimate SEK 1,280 million.• Q3 EBIT SEK 7.4 million• Q3 net income SEK 1.7 million• Q3 revenue growth 31.1%• Q3 EBIT margin 0.6%• Q3 adjusted EBIT...
|28.09.21
|Boozt Initiated with Sell at Handelsbanken
|(PLX AI) - Price target SEK 140.
|BOOZT AB
|16,890
|+0,66 %