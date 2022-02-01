

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR) reported nine month net income to shareholders of 112.0 billion yen, a decline of 63.7% from previous year. Earnings per share was 35.33 yen compared to 98.30 yen. The company noted that it recognized losses of 65.4 billion yen arising from transactions with a US client at its subsidiaries.



For the nine months ended December 31, 2021, net revenue was 1.02 trillion yen, down 16.9% from last year. Non-interest expenses increased by 1.3% to 846.0 billion yen.







