

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure Ltd (3IN.L) on Tuesday said it is on-track to meet FY22 dividend goal of $10.45p per share, a 6.6% increase from last year.



The company said its total income and non-income cash was in line with expectations at 26 million pounds for the period from 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021, compared with 24 million pounds in the same period a year ago.



During the period from 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021, the company had new investment commitments of about 850 million pounds and its aggregate credit facilities increased to 1 billion pounds.



'Overall, the portfolio has seen strong performance since the beginning of the financial year, and has met our income expectations. We have increased our credit facilities to ensure that we continue to have ample liquidity to make further new investments,' commented Phil White, Managing Partner and Head of Infrastructure, 3i Investments plc, Investment Manager of the Company.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

3I INFRASTRUCTURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de