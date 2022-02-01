Brainomix Announces New Partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim to Develop AI-Powered Radiomic Software for Automated Assessment of Solid Tumor Cancer

The collaboration will focus on the development of AI tools to improve the accuracy and standardization of tumor measurement in lung cancer trials

OXFORD, England, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix today announced a new partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim to improve the accuracy and standardization of tumor measurement in clinical trials, through the further development of a fully automated AI software for tumor lesion segmentation and characterization. Through the partnership, Brainomix will leverage its existing capabilities in AI-powered medical software development, supported by Boehringer Ingelheim's expertise in clinical development and the translation of technology innovations into impactful applications.

Brainomix, an Oxford-based company specializing in cutting edge, AI-powered medtech solutions, can harness quantitative imaging to identify and monitor patients for and during treatment. The company has demonstrated significant success after developing and commercializing the world's first fully automated AI solution for stroke assessment (e-Stroke), and this new partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim marks the start of Brainomix's expansion into applications beyond the brain.

Quantitative unbiased and comprehensive image analysis is a critical method of assessment of treatment response, but currently methods rely on subjective, human-based interpretation. Tumor response determination is based on Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has found that there is a discordance of 30% between the original and confirmatory independent readings and in addition, modern digital data files (i.e., those generated by CT) contain richer information than captured by RECIST. AI-based methods will be used to develop machine learning algorithms that could detect, measure, and calculate total tumor burden to enable a quantitative, unbiased, comprehensive, and faster assessment of the disease and its changes.

"We are very pleased to announce this partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company. By leveraging our existing technology platform and expertise in developing cutting edge AI solutions, together we can create a robust radiomic solution for oncology that will improve both the assessment and translation of drugs in clinical development," said Eric Greveson, Chief Technology Officer at Brainomix.

Prof. Florian Gantner, Head of Translational Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology at Boehringer Ingelheim noted: "The partnership has the potential to support us in the confident interpretation of patient responses to treatment during our clinical trials. Innovation at Boehringer Ingelheim is, and has always been, about patients. The Brainomix AI-based image analysis technology can allow us to accelerate the development of lung cancer treatments that are much needed."

This partnership will build upon Brainomix's existing offering to pharmaceutical and medtech partners, where development and deployment of AI-powered biomarkers generate value during clinical development and can foster broader adoption of both existing and new therapies.

About Brainomix

Brainomix is an Oxford-based company specializing in the creation of AI-enabled software solutions to enable precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke and certain lung conditions. Since launching as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, it has developed award-winning, AI-powered imaging biomarkers and software solutions, assisting physicians across the world to make better life-saving decisions. Its e-Stroke platform provides clinicians with the most comprehensive stroke imaging solution, driving faster treatment times and improving functional independence for patients. To learn more about Brainomix and its technology visit www.brainomix.com, and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311028/Brainomix_Logo.jpg