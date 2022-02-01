Noname Security Hires Filip Verloy as Technical Evangelist for EMEA

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noname Security , the leading API security company, today announced that it has appointed Filip Verloy as a Technical Evangelist for the EMEA region. Verloy will engage with and advise Noname customers, partners and the security industry at large, sharing his experience, insights, and strategies on API security. Prior to joining Noname Security, Verloy was a Staff Multi-Cloud Solutions Architect at VMware focused on accelerating cloud adoption and before that he was a field CTO for EMEA at start-up Rubrik.

Dirk Marichal, Vice-President, Noname Security EMEA, comments: "Filip is a talented communicator, a renowned security expert and a trusted member of the app security community. At a time when APIs have become the attacker's target of choice, there's no one better to help organisations understand the changing security landscape and how they need to adapt."

2021 saw an enormous increase in security incidents, which made headlines around the world. Enterprises are more dependent on APIs than ever before and are now coming to the realisation that securing these will help protect their most precious assets. APIs are a primary attack vector, causing data breaches for enterprise web applications.

Filip Verloy, Technical Evangelist, Noname Security EMEA, comments: "Some opportunities are just too good to pass up! Joining Noname Security, the industry-leading API Security Platform, is one of them. What drew me to the company is the ubiquity of API-based integrations at enterprise customers and the very real need to secure these across their entire lifecycle. I'm passionate about incorporating the voice of the customer and our partners as we continue to create the most comprehensive API Security Platform."

Verloy has also held senior technical roles for Nuage Networks from Nokia and Riverbed Technology, and he is focused on creating value for customers from technology. This appointment comes on the back of a period of tremendous growth for Noname Security, which includes securing $135 million in Series C funding at $1B valuation, making it the first API Security Unicorn and one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies ever.

In the twelve months since launch, Noname Security has also achieved the following milestones:

Increased customer and revenue growth by over 400% each quarter.

Counts among its customers: two of the world's five largest pharmaceutical firms; one of the world's three largest retailers; and one of the world's three largest telecoms operators.

Actively working with 20% of the Fortune 500.

Launched the global Unnamed Partner Program (UPP), which has more than 70 value added resellers (VARs), channel partners, technology partners, system integrators, distributors, and managed security service providers (MSSPs).

About Noname Security

Noname Security is the only company taking a complete, proactive approach to API Security. Noname works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope across three pillars - Posture Management, Runtime Security, and Secure API SDLC. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in Palo Alto, California, and an office in Tel Aviv and Amsterdam.

