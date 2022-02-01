Developed by Malaysian scientists, the proposed multi-level aluminum fin heat sinks (MLFHS) were found able to reduce the module operating temperature by up to 8.45 degrees Celsius and increase power yield by up to 10.75%. The system cost was estimated at $0.60/W.Scientists from the Solar Energy Research Institute (SERI) at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia have developed a passive cooling technique for photovoltaic modules based on the use of multi-level aluminum fin heat sinks (MLFHS) applied on the rear side of the panels. "The novel fins were designed based on the temperature behavior of ...

