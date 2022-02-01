DJ Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXJ LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Feb-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 31-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 99.1069

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 170807

CODE: PAXJ LN

ISIN: LU1220245556

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXJ LN Sequence No.: 140002 EQS News ID: 1275008 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1275008&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2022 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)