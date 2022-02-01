DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C) (SRHE) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Feb-2022 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 31/01/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 75.5539

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1206410

CODE: SRHE

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2109787635 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SRHE Sequence No.: 140167 EQS News ID: 1275176 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1275176&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2022 03:21 ET (08:21 GMT)